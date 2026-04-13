Unhygienic, locked toilets plague key markets across Gurugram

Residents and shopkeepers have flagged the dilapidated condition and shortage of public toilets in several markets across the city, forcing people to use the unhygienic facilities. MCG says 133 toilets exist with ₹15 lakh upkeep budget; revamp underway since December with 25% work done and new tenders soon. (HT Photo)

HT conducted a spot check on Saturday at markets in sectors 56, 46, 14, 31, and 40 and found public toilets in poor condition.

At Sector 56, one of the city’s key commercial hubs and popular for street food stalls, receiving thousands of visitors daily, HT found that the public washroom was in poor condition, with broken urinals, a lack of water supply, and no sanitary napkin dispenser.

Omprakash Yadav, a shopkeeper in the market, said people are forced to use the unhygienic toilet. “The toilet is not maintained with a foul smell. Most of the shops do not have their own toilets. Shopkeepers, along with street vendors, are forced to use these facilities,” he said.

Yadav said there are nearly 200 shops in the market alone, underscoring the need for more well-maintained toilets.

At Sector 31 market, the women’s toilet was found locked. When asked, nearby shopkeepers and locals said the facility usually remains closed and opens only on request. They added that anyone wishing to use the toilet must approach maintenance staff to have it unlocked.

Satish (single name), 38, who looks after the maintenance of the public toilet, said he was hired by the market association of Sector 31 and not by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG). “The money collected from toilet users is my salary. I am not paid by the MCG. From this amount, I also have to buy toilet cleaners,” he said.

The public toilet at Sector 40 market was also in a similar condition. A woman who had just stepped out of the facility, covering her face with a cloth, said the condition of the toilet was alarming. “This is not a public toilet but a place that can give you diseases,” she said.

Abhimanyu Yadav, RWA president of Sector 40, said that the public toilets require urgent repair and maintenance. “It’s a nightmare for our sector’s shopkeepers, who are working every day from morning to night, to use them,” he said.