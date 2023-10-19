Unidentified persons booked for bursting crackers from their car: Gurugram Police

The Gurugram Police on Thursday booked unidentified persons for allegedly bursting crackers from their car after videos of the act went viral on social media.

The crackers were burst from inside a moving car's bonnet on the Golf Course road. (HT sourced photo)

The crackers were burst from inside a moving car’s bonnet on the Golf Course road.

A Gurugram police official said that they have launched a probe after they received a 14-second video which was widely shared on the social media platforms.

Virender Vij, the deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), said that the registration number plate was removed from the vehicles to avoid identification of the owner.

Gurugram police have written to the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to share details of similar vehicles based on the colour and make.

Vij said that a similar incident was reported last year after which the police arrested three suspects.

In the 14-second clip, firecrackers are being set off even as one of the occupants of the SUV can be seen hanging out of the car risking his life and others, officials said.

The car appears to be moving as a part of a group of vehicles.

On October 29, 2022, a similar video clip from Gurugram went viral in which a black sedan, heading from Cyber Hub towards DLF Phase-III was seen putting on an explosive show of firecrackers.

The video was captured by a person driving behind the car who had uploaded it on social media after which it went viral.

The incident took place on the night of Diwali last year.

The car’s owner was later summoned for further inquiry, and it was found that he had sold off the vehicle.

Police later arrested three people — Nakul (26), Jatin Rao (27) and Krishan Kumar (26). The trio, police said, used to purchase and sell cars.

