Delhi carjacking case: Court sends two accused in judicial custody after 5 days of police remand

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court on Wednesday sent two persons Mehraj Salmani and Asif, arrested in connection with the cabbie dragging-car jacking case, to judicial custody. HT Image

Metropolitan magistrate Animesh Bhaskar Mani Tripathi remanded both the accused to 14 days judicial custody after their police remand of 5 days ended.

Delhi police moved an application seeking judicial custody for the accused persons.

The accused were arrested from Meerut in a case of dragging a cab driver when he resisted the carjacking in Vasant Kunj (North).

The victim Bijender Shah died due to injuries during the incidents that took place on the night of October 10, 2023.

The cabbie was seen dragged with the car in a viral video. His body was found on the National Highway 48.

They had robbed the cab of Bijender and took it to Meerut.

They are residents of the area under police station Kithhor in Meerut. This car was also intercepted with the assistance of UP police.

On Friday, while seeking the remand of the accused persons, Delhi police had submitted that custody was required to investigate the case, to recreate the scene of the crime.

It was also stated that the accused is to be taken to many places in Delhi and UP to recover the belongings of the deceased.

The accused persons were represented by Advocate Dipak Tyagi. (ANI)

