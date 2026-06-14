UP International Trade Show to be held from Sep 25-29

GREATER NOIDA: The fourth edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) will be held at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida from September 25 to 29, officials said, adding that the state government has launched a nationwide outreach campaign to drive global business engagement, attract investors, exporters and industry stakeholders ahead of the event.

The event is being jointly organised by the state government and the India Exposition Mart Limited (IEML) (HT)

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The event is being jointly organised by the state government and the India Exposition Mart Limited (IEML) and has been positioned as the state’s flagship annual trade exhibition.

Uttar Pradesh MSME minister Bhupendra Chaudhary said the trade show has emerged as an important platform showcasing the state’s industrial capabilities, entrepreneurship, export potential and cultural heritage.

“UPITS has played an important role in strengthening the MSME sector, promoting One District One Product (ODOP) goods, improving market access and creating new business opportunities. As Uttar Pradesh moves towards becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy, the event will continue to serve as a major catalyst for trade, investment and economic growth,” Chaudhary said in a statement on Saturday.

According to officials, the September 2025 edition of the trade show attracted over 507,000 visitors, including over 140,000 business-to-business participants. A total of 2,228 exhibitors participated across more than 35,000 sqm of exhibition space.