‘Urban forest’ over 100 acres in Gurugram Sector 109 soon

Published on Sep 10, 2022 11:33 PM IST

The move aims at expanding the city’s green cover and reducing carbon footprint, said officials. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said on Saturday that it will develop an urban forest over 10 acres of land in Sector 109, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and a multinational consultancy company.

A tree plantation drive was held in Sector 109 on Saturday to commence the project, in presence of mayor Madhu Azad, Badshahpur MLA Rakesh Daultabad, and officials from GMDA, MCG and the private company.

Subash Yadav, additional CEO of GMDA, said the move aims at expanding the city’s green cover and reducing carbon footprint.

“The environment wings of MCG and GMDA will provide technical guidance for the project, and consultancy firm Deloitte and its partners will execute the project. This project will help in mitigating the climate change crisis, and ensure a better future,” Yadav said.

GMDA is also set to revive ecosystems such degraded forest land, hills, ponds among others in the city, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Projects (UNDP), said officials. “Several UNDP teams visited the Aravalli hills in Naurangpur, Gairatpur Bas, and nearby areas and we will launch a revival programme there soon,” Yadav said, adding that efforts are underway to curb pollution across the city.

