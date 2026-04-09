...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Uttam Singh appointed Gurugram deputy commissioner in key administrative reshuffle

Singh’s role will be pivotal in coordinating between multiple agencies, including Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), GMDA and other departments

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 11:34 am IST
By Leena Dhankhar
Advertisement

The Haryana government has appointed Indian Administrative Officer (IAS) Uttam Singh as the new deputy commissioner (DC) of Gurugram, replacing Ajay Kumar on Wednesday late evening. The move is part of a broader transfer exercise involving multiple senior officers, aimed at strengthening governance in key districts.

Singh, a 2015-batch IAS officer, was previously serving as deputy commissioner of Karnal. (HT photo)

Singh, a 2015-batch IAS officer, was previously serving as deputy commissioner of Karnal. Known for his experience in district administration and public service delivery, his appointment comes at a crucial time when Gurugram is grappling with rapid urbanisation, infrastructure challenges and rising civic demands.

Officials said the reshuffle is intended to improve administrative efficiency and bring fresh momentum to governance in fast-growing urban centres like Gurugram. The district, which continues to witness exponential population growth and expansion of residential and commercial zones, faces persistent issues related to waste management, traffic congestion, water supply and urban planning.

Singh’s role will be pivotal in coordinating between multiple agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and other departments, to ensure better service delivery and faster execution of development projects.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Leena Dhankhar

Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Gurugram / Uttam Singh appointed Gurugram deputy commissioner in key administrative reshuffle
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.