IAS officer reshuffle in state; Fadnavis, Shinde at odds on some appointments

MUMBAI: In a reshuffle of senior IAS officers in the state administration, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday moved around several veterans from one key post to another. In a couple of these, he reportedly had disagreements with deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. Lokesh Chandra will join the CM’s secretariat

Prime among the run-ins was the appointment of Ashwini Bhide (1995 batch) as Mumbai municipal commissioner. On the eve of outgoing civic chief Bhushan Gagrani’s retirement, when the duo discussed the options, Fadnavis rooted for Bhide while Shinde wanted state urban development secretary Aseem Gupta in the post.

The BMC comes under the administrative jurisdiction of the urban development department, which is headed by Shinde. However, Bhide’s appointment was a prestige issue for Fadnavis. It was also image-enhancing—in the face of the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s attempts to paint the BJP as an anti-Marathi party, appointing a Maharashtrian as well as a woman BMC chief for the first time would send out all the right kind of signals for the BJP.

According to Mantralaya sources, Fadnavis had to convince Shinde why Bhide would be the best option to head India’s richest civic body. Later, Bhide met Shinde to understand what he expected the new civic chief to do in the BMC. It was only after this that Shinde and Fadnavis reached a consensus.

The sources said that Fadnavis also wanted to transfer officers of many key corporations, including those directly reporting to Shinde, but has kept this for a later date.

Bhide, who heads the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, will retain her position there. Lokesh Chandra, the managing director of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, will take her place in the chief minister’s secretariat.

Meanwhile, additional chief secretary Vikas Rastogi has been posted as head of financial reforms, while Parimal Singh will head the agriculture department. Vineeta Vaid Singhal will head the water and soil conservation department.

Fadnavis, who has been posting directly recruited IAS officers in the municipal corporations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region, on Tuesday appointed Pune municipal corporation additional commissioner B P Prithviraj as commissioner of the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation. The present commissioner Manoj Suryawanshi retired on March 31.

IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe, who was heading the department for persons with disabilities and was on a drive to clean up the alleged corruption in the department, has been transferred yet again and will now head the relief and rehabilitation department in Mantralaya. IAS officer Manik Gursal, who recently returned from a sabbatical, has been appointed secretary of the Public Works Department. Prerna Deshbhratar, joint commissioner, state tax, Mumbai, has been posted as commissioner, fisheries, Mumbai.

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Shinde rejigs party

The Shiv Sena led by deputy CM Eknath Shinde has done a rejig of the party organisation and appointed coordinators for all 48 parliamentary constituencies.

The responsibility for six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai and the Thane Lok Sabha constituency has been entrusted to parliamentary party leader and MP Shrikant Shinde, who is Shinde’s son. Along with Shrikant, minister of state for home Yogesh Kadam, MLA Nilesh Rane and former MP Rahul Shewale will be responsible for Mumbai’s Lok Sabha constituencies. Thane MP Naresh Mhaske has been appointed chief coordinator for the Bhiwandi and Kalyan Lok Sabha constituencies.

Chandivali MLA Dilip Lande has been given the responsibility of Jalgaon while Anushaktinagar MLA Tukaram Kate has been told to look after work in Raver. Sena MLC Manisha Kayande will supervise work in Wardha while former MP Sanjay Nirupam has been told to handle Nagpur.