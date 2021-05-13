Vaccinations for 18-44 suspended, 8K doses left for 45+

Covid-19 vaccinations for people in the 18 to 44 age category will be suspended on Friday as the district health department ran out of vaccine doses on Thursday, officials said. Inoculation of the second dose for those above 45 above will continue, but it is also likely to get affected if the district does not receive fresh stock from the state health administration by Friday night.

“Both Covishield and Covaxin stocks for beneficiaries above 18 years are over. Therefore, no sessions have been planned for Friday. Only Covishield shots will be given to those aged 45 and above, waiting for their second shot. If the doses are not allocated tomorrow (on Friday), vaccination for 45 above will also be disrupted,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer.

The district has been facing a shortage of vaccines since Tuesday, when the health department ran out of Covishield doses allocated for the 18-44 age group. Although the state health department provided 4,500 doses of Covaxin, the stock finished on Wednesday, following which the health department collated unused vials of Covisheild from various urban primary health centres. At least 3,982 people took their second dose at government sites and 50 at private hospitals on Thursday.

On Thursday, at least 2,279 people in the 18-44 age group took their jabs at government health centres and 371 in private facilities. Only two private hospitals — Fortis and Max — are currently giving shots.

“We have already demanded the state health department to provide the stock. We are not sure about the quantity of allocation as there has been an overall shortage,” said Dr MP Singh, district immunisation officer.

According to Singh, there are about 8,000 doses left for the population above 45 years.

Earlier on the day, Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that the state government will float a global tender for the Covid-19 vaccines to ensure free vaccination for those aged between 18 and 44 years. He had recently said that about 11 million people in the state are in the 18-44 age bracket.

Rajeev Arora, additional chief secretary, health, said, “In principle, it has been decided to float global tender for vaccines.”

Even as the health department struggles with a shortage of vaccines, the health department is holding a drive-through vaccination drive at DLF City Mall on Friday. At least 200 doses will be administered to people above 45 years who are scheduled for their second dose.

“It is a trial method as many vaccine beneficiaries have been complaining of getting exposed to coronavirus infection while standing in queues. It will be helpful for the elderly who cannot come directly to the health centres. They can sit in their cars and get vaccine shots. Once we receive enough vaccines, such drives will be held at multiple locations,” said Yadav.

The drive is being held in collaboration with Park +, a mobile-based application that offers automated parking solutions.

