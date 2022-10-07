Vatika Chowk underpass: NHAI asks agencies to submit estimates for utility shifting

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Friday said that it has asked different agencies in the city to submit estimates for utility shifting to expedite the Vatika Chowk underpass project. It has also asked the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to hand over the land required to construct the underpass.

According to the authority, several tests, including soil testing, have commenced and construction work for the project will begin soon. The 75-metre-long underpass will be constructed at a cost of ₹109 crore, with 250-300-metre-long approach roads on both sides, an NHAI official informed. The underpass is part of a larger project to upgrade the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) from Ghata village to Kherki Daula on the national highway. The SPR project is being developed by the GMDA at a cost of ₹845 crore.

Vikas Mittal, senior manager, NHAI said that they have asked utilities in the city to expedite the submission of cost estimates for shifting water, power and sewage lines. “We have also asked for early transfer of land needed for the construction of the underpass. Soil testing and other tests are being carried out already,” he said.

Meanwhile, GMDA officials said the authority will get estimates approved by competent authorities as soon as they are submitted. “We will ensure that the utilities are shifted at the earliest so that work can begin on the underpass,” a GMDA spokesperson said.

Sudhir Rajpal, CEO, GMDA, has also asked authority officials to take up the Vatika Chowk underpass on priority and ensure that work begins on the project at the earliest during the 47th core planning committee of the authority held on Tuesday.