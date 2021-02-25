Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Vehicle-free trial at Sadar Bazar deferred to next week
gurugram news

Vehicle-free trial at Sadar Bazar deferred to next week

Citing administrative reasons, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has deferred the week-long vehicle-free trial at Sadar Bazar, which was scheduled to start on Friday
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:25 PM IST
HT Image

Citing administrative reasons, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has deferred the week-long vehicle-free trial at Sadar Bazar, which was scheduled to start on Friday. The trial will now be held next week, a release issued by the civic body on Thursday stated.

The MCG, however, has not set a date for the trial yet. “Due to administrative reasons, the Sadar Bazar pedestrianisation (vehicle-free) trial is being postponed for a week,” the one-liner official release by MCG stated.

The MCG had scheduled the one-week trial between February 26 and March 4. As part of the trial, the MCG would barricade all the entry and exit points along the 600-metre stretch between Jama Masjid and Head Post Office to prevent vehicles from entering the city’s oldest market.

In addition, all encroachments around the market would be cleared, a dedicated vending zone set up for around 350 hawkers, green belts would be cultivated and streetlights and benches would be installed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP