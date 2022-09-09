Home / Cities / Gurugram News / VHP asks Gurugram admin to cancel comedian Kunal Kamra's show, threatens stir

VHP asks Gurugram admin to cancel comedian Kunal Kamra's show, threatens stir

Updated on Sep 09, 2022 05:37 PM IST

The Vishva Hindu Parishad said Kunal Kamra makes jokes on Hindu deities which may create tension in Gurugram.

ByHT News Desk

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday submitted a letter to the deputy commissioner of Gurugram to cancel a show of comedian Kunal Kamra scheduled in the city September 17.

The right wing outfit said Kamra makes jokes on Hindu deities which may lead to a tense situation in the district. It further wrote that members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal will stage protests if the show is not cancelled.

Kamra is scheduled to perform at Studio Xo Bar in Sector 29 of Gurugram.

According to a report in the Indian Express, some members of the two right wing outfits had visited the bar on Wednesday and asked the management to do away with the event.

The report further said the club has decided to cancel the show, while Kamra said he is yet to receive any message from the organisers.

In recent months, a couple of shows of comedian Munawar Faruqui had also been cancelled over similar rows. Faruqui recently performed in Hyderabad amid tight security provided by the administration in Telangana.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

