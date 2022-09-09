VHP asks Gurugram admin to cancel comedian Kunal Kamra's show, threatens stir
The Vishva Hindu Parishad said Kunal Kamra makes jokes on Hindu deities which may create tension in Gurugram.
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday submitted a letter to the deputy commissioner of Gurugram to cancel a show of comedian Kunal Kamra scheduled in the city September 17.
The right wing outfit said Kamra makes jokes on Hindu deities which may lead to a tense situation in the district. It further wrote that members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal will stage protests if the show is not cancelled.
Kamra is scheduled to perform at Studio Xo Bar in Sector 29 of Gurugram.
According to a report in the Indian Express, some members of the two right wing outfits had visited the bar on Wednesday and asked the management to do away with the event.
The report further said the club has decided to cancel the show, while Kamra said he is yet to receive any message from the organisers.
In recent months, a couple of shows of comedian Munawar Faruqui had also been cancelled over similar rows. Faruqui recently performed in Hyderabad amid tight security provided by the administration in Telangana.
Students protest Ganesh temple on Bangalore varsity campus, seek library instead
Nearly a hundred students and teachers of Bangalore University staged a protest on the Jnanabharathi campus against the construction of a Ganesh temple at a 'prime spot' by the civic body. Staging a dharna in front of the head office of Bangalore University on the campus, the students said the temple would disrupt the academic environment. Reports said the vice-chancellor and registrar of the university have also opposed the decision.
UP principal suspended after students forced to clean toilets | Video
The principal of a government primary school was suspended after an undated video purportedly showing students cleaning toilets at the institution in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district created an uproar. Ballia district basic education officer Maniram Singh said the video, which is now being shared widely on social media, is of an elementary school in Pipra Kala-1 in Sohaon block of the district. In the clip, children are seen cleaning a toilet.
Explain inaction over irregularities in contract, HC tells Jharkhand govt
The Jharkhand high court has directed the state government to explain in three weeks inaction over alleged irregularities in the contract granted to consultancy firm Meinhardt consultancy firm to prepare a project report for setting up sewerage and drainage system in Ranchi in 2005. The state's Anti-Corruption Bureau is probing the alleged irregularities. The urban development department granted the contract when former chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Raghubar Das headed it.
Karnataka HC asks CBI to probe realtor K Raghunath's death
The High Court of Karnataka has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct further investigation into the death of a realtor, K Raghunath. Raghunath's wife M Manjula and son Rohith had approached the High Court in this regard. Late liquor baron and businessman D K Adikeshavalu's son D A Srinivas and daughter D A Kalpaja are among the accused in the case. Adikeshavalu died on April 24, 2013.
Bidding adieu to Ganpati: How Mumbai, other cities marked Visarjan rituals
The 10-day-long Ganeshotsava revelry has come to a close with idols being carried in vibrant processions for immersion throughout the country. India's financial capital, Mumbai, saw huge crowds gathered at the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja. The civic body - Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation - had informed that it was ready with all the facilities for the visarjan (immersion) rituals at 73 natural and 162 artificial water bodies across the city in view of Anant Chaturdashi.
