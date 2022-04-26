Video: Huge fire erupts at Gurugram's Manesar, 35 fire engines on spot

A massive fire erupted reportedly in a garbage pile in Gurugram's Manesar area late Monday. The incident occurred near sector-6 in Manesar and quickly spread to a huge area.

At least 35 fire engines are present on the spot in efforts to douse the flame which has been billowing for more than six hours.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed huge flames and a cloud of smoke rising from the area. Many residents of Gurugram captured the blaze from their balconies and shared images and videos on social media platforms.

There are no reports of casualties or injuries as of yet. Authorities are yet to confirm the cause of the fire. Further details are awaited.

