Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Video: Huge fire erupts at Gurugram's Manesar, 35 fire engines on spot
gurugram news

Video: Huge fire erupts at Gurugram's Manesar, 35 fire engines on spot

At least 35 fire engines are on spot where the fire started more than six hours ago. Efforts are on to douse the flame.
Fire at Manesar, Gurugram.(ANI)
Published on Apr 26, 2022 06:33 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

A massive fire erupted reportedly in a garbage pile in Gurugram's Manesar area late Monday. The incident occurred near sector-6 in Manesar and quickly spread to a huge area.

At least 35 fire engines are present on the spot in efforts to douse the flame which has been billowing for more than six hours.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed huge flames and a cloud of smoke rising from the area. Many residents of Gurugram captured the blaze from their balconies and shared images and videos on social media platforms.

There are no reports of casualties or injuries as of yet. Authorities are yet to confirm the cause of the fire. Further details are awaited.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
fire manesar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP