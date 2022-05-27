Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
gurugram news

Warehouse gutted near near Sector 17/18 in Gurugram, no injuries reported

Published on May 27, 2022 12:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A scrap warehouse near Sector 17/18 dividing road caught fire around 10.30am on Thursday, but no casualties were reported in the incident, said the fire department officials.

According to the officials, six fire tenders deployed there doused the blaze around 12.15pm. “The fire broke out in the rear portion of the warehouse. According to the eyewitnesses, it seems that negligence by one of the workers led to the fire incident. The person had allegedly thrown a cigarette end in the collected scrap, which led to the fire incident. We are, however, yet to confirm this,” said Gulshan Kalra, deputy director (technical), Haryana Fire and Emergency Services.

The collected scrap included mattresses, plastic, glass, tyres, among other such items, said the officials. The scrap warehouse is located less than a kilometre from Iffco Chowk.

“As the adjoining plot to the warehouse was vacant, we were able to access the site on fire easily and douse the blaze quickly. We were able to save the scrap pile in the front from catching fire, and the blaze was limited to just a corner of the warehouse,” said Kalra.

