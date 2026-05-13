Nearly 2,000 families in Gurugram’s Sushant Lok Phase 2 colony have been facing an acute water shortage for over a month after a key booster pump connected to the colony’s internal distribution network developed a fault, forcing residents to depend on private water tankers and borewells for daily needs. Water crisis hits Sushant Lok Phase 2 over ‘recurring pump failures’

Residents of A and A1 blocks alleged that irregular supply has disrupted routine life, with several households receiving little to no water for days despite repeated complaints to civic authorities. The disruption is linked to a malfunctioning pump connected to the colony’s internal pipeline network. Though repairs have been carried out multiple times, the pump continues to break down, resulting in recurring supply failures. The colony’s internal water supply is managed by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) through its pumping stations, and residents said the faulty pump falls under the civic body’s jurisdiction.

“People are spending thousands of rupees on water tankers every week. In some lanes, taps have virtually run dry. Even after repeated repairs, there is no improvement in the situation,” said Priyanka Gupta, a resident of the area. She added that several residents have been forced to fetch water from nearby construction sites and store it in buckets and containers due to erratic supply timings. “The supply schedule is not followed properly, which makes it difficult for working people to manage water for their households,” she said.

Another resident, Charu Vohra, said the crisis has intensified amid rising summer temperatures. “The pumps wear out every 10 to 12 days. Officials assure us that the issue will be fixed, but there is barely any visible improvement on the ground,” she claimed. Residents also alleged that declining groundwater levels have reduced the effectiveness of borewells, limiting alternative sources.

While residents claimed there was a shortage in the GMDA water supply, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) spokesperson Neha Sharma said the authority was supplying the designated amount of water regularly, and the disruption stemmed from an internal pump fault within the colony’s distribution network.

To be sure, GMDA manages the city-wide water supply network, including raw-water intake, master pipelines and bulk distribution, while MCG oversees local distribution within sectors and colonies, including maintenance of booster pumps, underground tanks and internal supply lines.

In response to the plaints, Sandeep Sihag, executive engineer, MCG, said the faulty pump had been identified, and replacement work was underway. “The concerned agency has been directed to install the replacement by Tuesday evening,” he added.

Vinita Sinha, RWA president of the two blocks, said water supply issues have persisted in the area for the past few years. “We are glad that the MCG has started work on widening the connection points linking internal pipelines with the GMDA water line from 2 inches to 6 inches to improve water flow to households. The work began on Monday,” she added.