Wildlife census: Forest dept to engage locals in monitoring monkey population in Haryana

In a first, the forest department in Haryana will engage the locals for monitoring the monkey population in urban areas. This will be a part of the ongoing wildlife census in the state.

The monitoring will be done through mobile application ‘Wildlife Census Haryana’, wherein the public along with the forest department staff can give information regarding the sighting of the simian species in their respective areas. The state forest department is conducting the census survey in collaboration with experts from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun chapter.

ML Rajvanshi, chief conservator of forests for wildlife, Haryana, said, “This wildlife census is focusing on mammals, with special reference to monkeys, as we want to find out the estimated population of monkeys in the state. Currently, wildlife management is an important issue for us. Based on the numbers revealed through the survey, we will devise strategies on how to manage their growing population, and to contain man-animal conflict.”

The survey is focusing on both outside and inside protected areas as the species of rhesus macaques are found in large numbers in both the areas. With the help of ‘Wildlife Census Haryana’, the forest department will hold a statewide outreach programme from April 20-27, regarding the survey. The survey will be conducted outside protected areas from April 28-30, when the people are set to participate in the monitoring process through the application.

According to the WII’s survey protocol document for the census, “…The application is developed to count the rhesus monkey population, along with other species outside the protected areas of Haryana. Haryana is among the several states where the rise in the monkey population has led to a rise in incidents of human-animal conflict... A person, who will collect the data, can also upload the pictures of the recorded animals.”

The forest department officials said that managing the population of monkeys in urban areas, especially Gurugram and Faridabad, has been difficult in the past few years.

Many residents have been attacked by monkeys, especially in areas near the Aravallis, such as Golf Course Road, MG Road, Gurgaon-Faridabad Road, Golf Course Extension Road, and Sohna Road, said the officials. In some instances, monkeys have also caused severe bruises and cuts on the people.

According to Rajesh Chahal, wildlife inspector, Gurugram, the wildlife department receives at least one complaint of monkey attack on a daily basis. “At least one or two cases of either monkeys attacking children, monkeys entering houses, or electrocution of monkeys in urban areas is reported daily. The behavioural change in the species is due to both degradation of forest, and easy access to food (people feeding monkeys near their houses). Now, they know where food is easily available, and get ferocious and attack children (who are easy targets for them) when they don’t get food,” said Chahal.

Four years ago, an attack by a troop of monkeys had resulted in the death of a resident in Nathupur. A 25-year-old man had fallen from his open terrace, and succumbed to his injuries on December 18, 2016, after being allegedly chased by the troop of monkeys.