Will only support parties that heed our demands, say Sanyukt Morcha

The Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha, which is spearheading the demand for a separate Ahir regiment in the Indian Army, on Wednesday held a public meeting at Kherki Daula and said they will support only those political parties, which throw weight behind their agitation and demands.

A number of political parties and leaders cutting across party lines joined the meeting and supported the demand for a separate regiment for the Ahir community. Members of Ahir community spread across south Haryana and neighbouring states also joined the protest.

The Sanyukt Morcha, which is camping at the Kherki Daula for the last 48 days to press their demand, said they will take the agitation across the country and support only those political parties, which include their demand in their manifesto. “We will boycott the political parties, which don’t support our demand. Boards will be installed outside Yadav-dominated villages with this demand; those leaders who don’t support it will be boycotted,” said the outfit in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The outfit also said they will hold a large public rally to press their demand on September 23, which marks the death anniversary of Rao Tularam, the king of Rewari who fought against the British in the first war of Independence in 1857. The members also said they will take out tractor rallies and also have plans to take out a march to the Parliament to press their demand.

Political leaders from BJP, Congress and AAP visited the protest site on Wednesday and assured support to the Ahir community. Deepender Hooda, Congress MP in Rajya Sabha, visited the protest site and said he will introduce a private member’s bill in the Rajya Sabha with regard to the formation of a separate regiment for the Ahir community.

Brijendra Singh, BJP MP from Hisar, also said the demand for an Ahir regiment was genuine as the Ahir community has made several sacrifices in the 1962 Indo-China war and the other wars that the country has fought . “I think this is a reasonable demand and I will take up this issue with the government,” he said.

Trinamool Congress leader Ashok Tanwar said the Ahir community has made many sacrifices for the country and their demand for a separate regiment has been pending since Independence. “Our party will raise this issue in Parliament,” he said. Sushil Gupta, AAP’s MP in Rajya Sabha, visited the protest site and assured his support to the demand of the Ahir community.

Dharmbir Singh, BJP MP from Mahendragarh, said he, along with Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh, has taken up the demand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and received a positive response from the government.

The contention of the outfit is that the Indian Army has a number of regiments named after castes; Ahirs too deserve a separate regiment as they have a large representation in the army.

Meanwhile, political watchers said the issue can have electoral ramifications as the Ahirs have repeatedly said they will vote only those leaders, who favour their demand.

Political analyst Ram Kanwar said that the Ahir regiment issue was being used to rally people while diverting their attention from real issues. “No caste based regiment has been constituted in the Indian Army after Independence. The political parties will rally around people in south Haryana over this issue and later take advantage for their political gains,” said Kanwar adding that the Ahir population in Haryana was much less compared to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

