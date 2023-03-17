Woman, friend beaten up 'for no reason' by three men in Gurugram

A female executive of an event management company and her friend were allegedly beaten up by three men in the Sector 23 market of Gurugram for no reason, police said on Thursday.

Following the woman's complaint, an FIR was registered against three unknown persons under relevant IPC sections.

The incident happened Wednesday night, when the woman and her friend were at a shop in the market.

They thrashed the woman and her friend and fled the scene when the two raised an alarm and drew attention of the people around, police said.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, a resident of new Palam Vihar, she had come to the market around 10.30 pm on the bike of her friend Vinay from an event in Delhi.

"We went to a shop and bought a water bottle. Just then, three youths came there and started beating up us without any reason. They also tried to pull us towards their car but we raised an alarm and they fled in their car. I have noted the number of the car," she said in her complaint, according to police.

Following her complaint, an FIR was registered against three unknown persons under sections 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful confinement), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Palam Vihar Police Station on Thursday.

"We are trying to identify the accused with the registration number of the car. They will be arrested soon," said Sub Inspector Mahavir Singh.

