Woman held for abetting husband’s suicide in Gurugram

A 41-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly abetting her husband’s suicide after implicating him in a fake domestic violence case, police said on Thursday. She also procured a passport using forged identity in an attempt to flee abroad.

The accused, identified as Neetu Arora alias Gunjan, a resident of Dayanand Complex in Sector 5, Gurugram, had been absconding for nearly a year. Police said she had been on the run since the arrest of her boyfriend, Chandra Prakash, on December 3 last year. She kept hiding in Haridwar followed by Shirdi and then shifted to Mangolpuri four months back.

Police said the couple got married in 2001, and lived in Krishna Colony, Sector 7, with their son and daughter. Arora allegedly developed an illicit relationship with Prakash, who had befriended her minor son and frequently visited their home in her husband’s absence.

Investigators said that Arora started venturing out citing that she was going to meet her parents in Sector-5 and used to meet Chandra at his residence when the woman’s husband caught them together on October 15, 2024.

Soon after, she got the husband implicated in a fake domestic violence case at New Colony police station.

Investigators said that Arora’s husband had reached to give new clothes to his children on direction of her lawyer at her residence on October 28 last year, where he consumed and died within hours at the civil hospital at Sector-10A.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the deceased’s brother got an FIR for abetment of suicide registered against Arora and Chandra at Sector-5 police station on November 5.

“It surfaced that it was Arora and Chandra’s plan to harass the deceased mentally to get a divorce,” he said.

“Due to the mental harassment and humiliation, he died by suicide. Thus, Chandra was arrested,” he said.

Turan said that while trying to nab the woman, police reached up to Aditi Bhasin, divorced wife of Arora’s brother. “For providing shelter and protection to Arora, Bhasin was arrested on December 30,” he said.

Investigators said that police got inkling that Arora was planning to flee out of the country and had managed to procure a passport on the basis of forged documents and changed identity.

A senior police official said that they arrested Sangeeta Kataria on February 2 this year who had helped Arora in getting the documents.

“Arora even stopped contacting her family due to which it had become tough to trace her,” he said.

The accused is on a three-day police remand for interrogation after production before a court on Thursday.

“We are trying to recover her passport prepared on the basis of forged documents and get details of other suspects involved,” he added.