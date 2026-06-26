Woman killed as car rams into truck on Del-Mum E-way in Nuh

A 43-year-old woman was killed and five others, including her husband and two children, were severely injured after their car rammed into a trailer truck parked illegally on Delhi-Mumbai expressway in Nuh’s Rojka Meo, police said on Thursday. Remains of the mangled car as seen on Thursday. (HT)

They were travelling from Ujjain to Delhi. The deceased, Anjana Verma, was rushed to a hospital in Nuh where doctors declared her dead, police said.

The injured were her husband Sunil Kumar (46), their children Piyush (17) and Ayush (18), nephew Vikash (25) and driver Daya Shankar (52) from Banar village in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh. All are undergoing treatment at private hospitals in Gurugram.

Police said the incident occurred at 5.45am on Wednesday when the family was returning to Delhi after visiting the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.

“The trailer truck had broken down and was parked on the carriageway to Delhi without any warning signs, blinkers or information provided to the NHAI,” a senior police officer said.

He said the truck covered a large portion of the carriageway. “Initial probe suggests the Innova driver may have briefly dozed off and failed to avoid the truck,” he said, adding the truck driver fled from spot after the crash.

Commuters alerted the police control room, following which emergency response vehicles and rescue workers rushed all the occupants to the hospital. The Innova was completely mangled, police added.

Ajeet Kumar, a relative living in Gurugram’s Sector-56, said the family reached Delhi four days back and had hired the Innova for visiting Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan’s Sikar and Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. “They had a flight on Thursday to return to Dhanbad,” he said.

“Sunil has several fractures, including in pelvic bone, limbs, ribs and skull. His two children and nephew were stable,” he said, adding the couple’s entire family reached Gurugram on Thursday from Jharkhand after receiving information about the accident.

Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police, said on complaint of Alok Kumar, a nephew, an FIR was registered against the unidentified truck driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving) and 285 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Rojka Meo police station on Thursday. “The driver will be arrested soon,” he added.