Woman killed in DLF Phase 3: Autopsy show 'signs of sexual assault'

Woman killed in DLF Phase 3: Autopsy show ‘signs of sexual assault’

gurugram news
Published on Sep 07, 2022 11:59 PM IST

The swab samples have been sent to a forensic lab in Bhondsi, and an investigation is underway and the suspects will be identified, traced and nabbed at the earliest, said police officials

the woman had gone missing on August 31, said police. (Representative Photo)
ByDebashish Karmakar

Days after the body of a 50-year-old woman was recovered from an empty plot near Nathupur market in Gurugram DLF Phase 3 on September 1, police on Wednesday said that autopsy reports showed “signs of sexual assault on her”.

The swab samples have been sent to a forensic lab in Bhondsi, and an investigation is underway and the suspects will be identified, traced and nabbed at the earliest, said police officials.

Inspector Sandeep Kumar, station house officer of DLF Phase 3 police station, said they have been quizzing autorickshaw drivers, daily wage workers, and shop owners from the nearby areas to get leads in the case. The woman — who had a scarf tied around her neck, was allegedly “strangled”, according to police. She had gone missing on August 31.

