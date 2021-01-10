Woman kills self, family alleges foul play

A 30-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan at her Basai residence on Friday, the police said. The family members of the woman have accused a male friend of the woman’s and his family for the suicide, alleging that she was depressed for the last few months due to harassment by them.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the woman’s family, a case was filed under sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 10A police station on Saturday.

The woman, according to the police, used to work at a private hospital in Sector 37 for the past year and had befriended the man six months ago. The man had initially promised to marry her but allegedly refused to do so two months ago, it has been alleged.

The woman’s family members said she lived in a rented room in Basai village and had visited her three children, who stay with her grandmothers, at Dhanwaspur village in Sector 104 three days ago.

Subhash Boken, the spokesperson for Gurugram police, said that her family has alleged that her male friend had visited her on Friday, murdered her and hung the body from the fan to make it look like a suicide. Boken said the room was found locked from the outside, due to which the family is suspecting foul play.

“The Sector 10 A police station received a call on Saturday and rushed to the spot. They found the body hanging and have sent it for a post-mortem examination. The teams are conducting an investigation,” he said.

A dog squad and fingerprint experts also visited the spot and took samples, the police said.

The family members alleged that she sounded low while talking to them on Thursday and had told them that she would call them later after her friend’s visit.

Boken said that as per an initial probe, it seems like the woman had hanged to death after the man refused to marry her. “An initial investigation suggests that the woman committed suicide due to relationship issues. However, the police are investigating all aspects of the case,” he said.

The suspect works at a private hospital and lives in Sector 10 of Basai Enclave, the police said.