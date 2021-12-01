Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Woman raped, stabbed by man in Faridabad hotel
gurugram news

Woman raped, stabbed by man in Faridabad hotel

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped and stabbed in a hotel room in Faridabad on Monday by a man after she turned down his marriage proposal, police said on Tuesday
(Representational image)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 12:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped and stabbed in a hotel room in Faridabad on Monday by a man after she turned down his marriage proposal, police said on Tuesday. The suspect was arrested early Tuesday morning.

Police said that the victim is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and her condition is stable.

Narender Kadiyan, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said that the suspect was identified as Yash Aggarwal. “During the lockdown last year, the woman had gone back to her native place in Uttar Pradesh. Last month, she returned to Faridabad and resumed her work. Aggarwal was repeatedly asking her to meet him but she was avoiding, following which he got agitated and planned to kill her,” he said.

Kadiyan said the suspect booked a room in a private hotel on railway road, and called the victim and told her that he was keeping unwell and wanted to meet her once.

According to police, when the woman met the suspect in the hotel, he again asked her to marry him but she told him that she wanted to marry someone of her parents’ choice. The suspect allegedly raped the woman in a fit of rage and then stabbed her multiple times and fled the spot, said police.

The hotel’s staff heard the victim’s scream and alerted police, Kadiyan said, adding that a police team reached the spot and took her to the hospital.

The DCP said that a team was formed to arrest the suspect, and he was arrested from Sector 21 in the early hours of Tuesday. A case of rape and attempt to murder was registered against the suspect at NIT police station in Faridabad on Monday, he said.

The suspect was produced in a court that sent him to two-day police remand, police said.

