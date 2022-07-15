Woman robbed , assaulted by water delivery guy in Faridabad, two arrested

Two friends in their early 30s allegedly robbed and assaulted a 72-year-old woman on July 11 at her home in Sector 4, Faridabad, assuming she had a lot of wealth as she often paid ₹100 as a tip to one of them when he went to deliver mineral water at her residence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The suspects were identified as Amit Kumar of Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh and Raj Kumar Tyagi alias Raju of Ghaziabad.

Brahm Prakash, in-charge of Crime Branch 65 in Faridabad said Kumar worked at a mineral water plant in Faridabad and was unhappy with his work. He wanted to buy a fancy motorbike but was unable to save money despite working two jobs. “He used to supply mineral water bottles in residential areas and the woman used to give him a tip of ₹100 thrice a week,” he said.

Prakash said Kumar thought the woman lives alone and has a lot of wealth so he discussed it with Tyagi, who is a cab driver. “They both planned and started conducting recce of the area. On July 5, they planned to rob her after her domestic help left. Around 2pm, they rang the door bell and when she asked, Kumar said there was a courier for her following which she refused and said there is no one who would send her a courier. Despite several attempts, she did not open the door and they left,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The suspects kept a close watch on her house and on July 11, barged into her house as soon as her help left the house.

Narender Kadian, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said that the victim- Jaywati Sharma – forgot to lock the main door of the house. She was on a video call with her daughter when she heard someone shouting to show her electricity bills and to show her discom meter. “Before she could react, they snatched her mobile phone and disconnected her call. They assaulted her and held her hostage and robbed cash , jewellery and valuables from the house. Meanwhile the daughter informed Faridabad police control room and a distant relatives who reached the spot but suspects managed to flee after jumping the boundary wall,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kadian said the woman had medical issues and walked with help of a walker. “She was in trauma and in panic due to the incident. She was given first aid and her daughters were informed of her safety. She recalled that one of the suspects was the delivery man following which police teams came in action and started conducting investigation to identify him,” he said.

Sharma said she always offered the man tea and water when he used to visit for delivery. “He used to always ask me if I need any help. He had shared his number which I had saved in my mobile,” she said.

Police said they registered a case under sections 323 (assault), 341 (wrongful restraint), 455 (house-trespass), 392 (robbery), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forging documents) and 471 (using forged document)`of Indian Penal Code and sections of Arms Act at Sector 8 police station of Faridabad, said police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The suspects were using a fake registration number plate that was used for the motorbike to escape being identified. Police said they had scanned CCTV footage from different areas and had got the details.

Kadian said the suspects were arrested from Bulandshahar in UP on Wednesday late night and cash, jewellery and motorbike was recovered from their possession. They will be produced before the court on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON