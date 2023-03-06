Woman robs gold bracelet from MNC staff after taking lift in car

Gurugram: An unidentified woman was booked for allegedly robbing a gold bracelet from a senior executive of a multinational firm after taking a lift in his car near Huda City Centre, police said on Sunday.

Police said the incident took place on March 2, when the victim, Nalin Mahendru (35), was near Huda City Centre Metro station.

Investigators said a woman allegedly asked for a lift and sat on the front seat. They said Mahendru, a deputy manager in a multinational firm in the city, alleged that she started touching him inappropriately on which he objected and told her to get down from the car. The victim soon realised that a gold bracelet worth about ₹1.25 lakh was missing from his wrist, police said.

On Mahendru’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the unidentified woman under Section 379 (theft) and 424 (dishonest or fraudulent removal or concealment of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 40 police station on Friday night, police said.

Inspector Satish Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 40 police station, said an investigation is underway in the case. “We are trying to trace the woman,” he added.