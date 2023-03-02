A woman ruptured the surgical stitches on her abdomen resulting in severe bleeding after being assaulted for allegedly refusing to give six kilograms of meat to a man from her neighbourhood on credit, police said on Wednesday.

Woman ruptures surgical stitches after being assaulted for not giving meat on credit

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, the incident took place in Harinagar in Sector 10 on Monday night. They said the suspect, identified as Prem Chand, reached meat vendor Idris Ali’s shop on the ground floor of his residence to purchase meat; only Ali’s son Nasir Ali (12) was present in the shop at the time.

Investigators said Chand wanted six kilos of meat on credit but Ali refused him saying his parents were not at home. They said the suspect got into an argument with the boy and it soon escalated into a scuffle. Police said Nasir’s sister Roshni (24), who was recuperating after a delivery, rushed downstairs on hearing the commotion and tried to rescue her brother.

But Chand allegedly assaulted her, causing her surgical stitches in the abdomen to rupture and result in severe bleeding, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They said Chand later called his friends over and together they allegedly ransacked the shop after threatening the siblings with dire consequences.

On a complaint given by Roshni, an FIR against several suspects was registered under sections 34 (common intention), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (committing mischief causing loss) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 37 police station on Tuesday evening.

Idris Ali (52), Roshni’s father, said his daughter had recently delivered a boy and was home to recuperate.

“Doctor have now put her on complete bed rest to recover from injuries sustained in the assault. Prem Chand runs a transport firm in the locality. He had reached my shop in an inebriated condition and put pressure on my son to give him meat on credit after realising that I was not there,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ali said he and his wife were at a relative’s house at the time.

Meanwhile, Chand also got an FIR registered against the three persons, including another son of Ali, alleging that they assaulted him when he was returning home after closing his office.

Chand’s FIR was registered under sections 34, 323, 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 of the IPC an hour after registering Roshni’s FIR, said police.