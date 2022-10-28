Woman suffocates to death after fire breaks out in Gurugram apartment

A 85-year-old woman allegedly died of suffocation after a fire, triggered by a short-circuit, broke out in her apartment in Essel Towers on MG Road early Thursday.

Police identified the deceased woman as Pushpa Gupta, who lived with her husband Amarnath Gupta (93), daughter Vinay Kumari Gupta (59) and an attendant Kailashon the ninth floor of Orlov Court 2 of Essel Towers.

Police said the incident took place around 3am when LED lights hung around the apartment and balcony short-circuited and sparked a fire which engulfed the entire house within an hour. Residents said that some neighbours and security guards saw smoke emanating from the apartment and alerted police and the fire station.

According to the officials of the fire department, at least four fire tenders were pressed into service to control the blaze, and the firefighting and rescue operations continued for two hours.

Rajeev Sinha, Essel Tower RWA (ETRWA) president said that the fire tenders took time to reach but the Essel Tower firefighting team swung into action and cleared the entire tower of residents first. “Our teams bravely fought to control the fire from spreading to other flats even before the fire tenders arrived. The police teams also played important role,” he said.

Narender Singh, station fire officer (SFO), Sector 29, said, “We received a distress call around 3.30am, and sent teams immediately. The fire was controlled around 4.30am.”

The fire brigade team, along with security guards and police first rescued Vinay Kumari, her father and the attendant, and doused the fire. Sanjay Jain, Pushpa’s son-in-law who also lives in the society in another tower, said that some neighbours informed the family of the fire, following which they rushed to the apartment. “I had a key to the apartment and we all managed to get my father-in-law, sister-in-law and Kailash out of the house. My father-in-law is wheelchair-bound and when the fire broke out, Kailash took him to the balcony so that the smoke would not hurt him,” he said.

“After controlling the fire, the rescued people said that Pushpa was nowhere to be found and they feared she was trapped in the house, following which we started searching for her. After a few minutes, she was found unconscious inside a bathroom near the balcony of the flat,” said Narender Singh.

Gulshan Kalra, deputy director (technical), Haryana fire services, who also holds the charge of deputy director (technical), fire station, Sector 29, said that due to an ongoing strike by the firefighting staff, they had to rope in staff from other departments--police, Haryana Roadways, home guards and civil defence. “After the fire was doused, teams comprising 20 personnel searched all rooms but could not find the woman. Initially, the family thought she had rushed out but when there was no trace of her, the teams started looking for her and found the bathroom door locked. We broke open the door and found her lying unconscious. She was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival,” he said.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the fire had damaged the outer walls of three more apartments and the common shaft, but no other loss was reported. “No case has been registered against anyone and forensic teams have collected samples from the spot for further investigation,” he said.

Pushpa’s body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Thursday afternoon.

Dr Sudhir Kumar, who did the autopsy, said that the woman had minor burn injuries. “The smoke choked her, making it difficult for her to breathe. It led to her death,” he said.

Police said according to the family members, Pushpa was sleeping in her room while her husband and daughter were in another room.

“Their attendant promptly took the husband to the balcony and informed the neighbours. Pushpa locked herself in the bathroom, and the family didn’t know she was there,” said Sangwan.

