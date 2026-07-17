Woman who mowed down domestic help while parking Thar arrested

A 50-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday for mowing down a 52-year-old domestic help with a Thar in the parking area of a residential society in Sector 67, said police. According to police, the incident took place around 1.55pm on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident took place around 1.55pm on Tuesday.

In the CCTV footage, the suspect could be seen parking her red Mahindra Thar in the stilt. However, she accidentally ends up running over the victim, identified as Guddi Devi. The woman reversed her car and rushed to attend the victim, police said.

Police said that after her formal arrest, she was released on bail on Thursday from the Sector 65 police station where an FIR was registered against her under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Thursday.

The victim, a native of Mahoba district in Uttar Pradesh, lived with her family in Bhondsi and worked as a domestic help in Ansal Versalia society for several years.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the Thar driver, a teacher in a private school, told investigators that she could not see the woman taking rest in the poorly lit stilt parking after the suddenly entering the building from bright sun.

“The FIR in the case could be registered on Thursday only after family submitted a written complaint,” he said.

Police said the driver took the victim to a private hospital in Sector 68 on Badshahpur-Sohna road where she died during treatment by 4:30 pm on Tuesday.