Woman’s body found in Aravallis near Leopard Trail, foul play suspected

The body of an unidentified woman, estimated to be around 30 years old, was found in the Aravalli hills near the Leopard Trail early Sunday, police said, adding that an investigation has been launched.

There were no external injuries on the woman’s body, added officials. (Photo for representation)

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According to police, the body was discovered by local residents after they noticed a foul smell during their morning walk. Upon closer inspection, they found a woman’s body hidden in the bushes and informed the police.

Officials said a team from the Badshahpur police station, along with forensic experts and crime scene investigators, reached the scene and cordoned off the area. There were no external injuries on the woman’s body, added officials.

Preliminary examination has led investigators to suspect foul play, though the exact cause of death is yet to be established, added officials.

Police said no identification documents were found on the body and they are still ascertaining the victim’s identity. Based on the woman’s physical appearance and preliminary observations, investigators suspect she may have been a migrant worker from West Bengal, Bihar or Jharkhand, though they stressed that this assessment is tentative and forms only one of several lines of inquiry being pursued.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the body has been shifted to the mortuary and preserved. A post-mortem examination will be conducted after the victim is identified or after necessary legal formalities are completed, added police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the body has been shifted to the mortuary and preserved. A post-mortem examination will be conducted after the victim is identified or after necessary legal formalities are completed, added police. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators said they are examining CCTV footage from the Leopard Trail and adjoining routes to identify any suspicious movement in the area. Investigators are also trying to determine whether the woman was killed at the spot or only the body was dumped in the area.

To identify the victim, police have circulated photographs and her description to stations across Gurugram and neighbouring districts, officials said. Missing persons records are also being checked for possible matches.

Police said further investigation is underway.