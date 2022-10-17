Woman’s body found stuffed in suitcase at Gurugram’s Iffco Chowk

The body of a woman was found stuffed in a suitcase at Iffco Chowk on Monday, police said, adding that the body appeared to be that of a woman in her 20s but is yet to be identified.

Police said the body was recovered around 4pm after an autorickshaw driver spotted the suitcase in the bushes along the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and alerted the police. Soon, teams from Sector 18 police station and the crime branch reached the spot followed by forensic experts.

Police said there were several burn marks on the body which seemed to have been made with a cigarette butt. Investigators said the suspect(s) had divested the body of all her identifying markers, including a finger ring and a watch worn on the left hand. “They also used a sharp-edged object to remove a mark from her right hand,” said a senior police officer, asking not to be named.

Deepak Saharan, deputy commissioner of police (west), said they were scanning CCTV camera footage to trace the identity of the suspect.

Saharan said a medical board would carry out the autopsy on Tuesday. “We are trying to trace the suspects. All CCTV camera footage from the neighbourhood are being scanned to identify the vehicle that was used to dump the body at Iffco Chowk,” he said.

Police said eight to 10 teams of the crime branch are working on the case to trace the murderers and arrest them at the earliest.