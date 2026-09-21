Women’s panel, Gurugram Police raid 18 spas, rescue 30 women

The Haryana State Commission for Women and Gurugram Police carried out a two-day joint crackdown on Thursday and Friday night following complaints and information about alleged exploitation of women and girls and suspected immoral activities being operated under the guise of spa centres, officials said.

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The action began with raids at 18 spa centres in Sector 90 on the night of September 18. Thirty women were rescued, while 20 men found at the premises were questioned, Haryana State Commission for Women chairperson Usha Priyadarshini said at a press conference at the PWD Rest House in Gurugram on Sunday.

The joint operation followed the commission taking suo motu cognisance of oral and written complaints. Gurugram Police and the commission coordinated the action, with ACP Headquarters-I and a designated special police officer under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, Abhilaksh Joshi, also present at the briefing.

Priyadarshini said electronic and digital material, documents and other evidence collected during the raids were being examined by police. She said the operation was aimed not only at checking individual establishments but also at identifying the circumstances and networks, if any, behind the alleged activities.

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{{^usCountry}} The rescued women were subsequently counselled. During counselling, one woman allegedly disclosed that she had been exploited when she was a minor and claimed certain persons had pushed her into such activities. She provided names of some individuals, following which the commission shared the information with police for further legal action and expanded investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rescued women were subsequently counselled. During counselling, one woman allegedly disclosed that she had been exploited when she was a minor and claimed certain persons had pushed her into such activities. She provided names of some individuals, following which the commission shared the information with police for further legal action and expanded investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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Acting on information emerging during the counselling and investigation, the commission and police conducted another joint operation at a building in Sector 38 on Friday night. Thirteen men and eight women were found there, with police examining the circumstances and evidence to establish their alleged involvement in suspected immoral activities.

Priyadarshini said some women also told counsellors they had allegedly been brought into such activities through threats, intimidation or against their wishes. These allegations were being investigated by police, she said.

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Police are also examining the recovery of a weapon from one of the spa centres. Priyadarshini said its nature and other facts surrounding the recovery were being investigated, and appropriate action would follow.

“Our priority is the safety, dignity and honour of women. The Haryana State Commission for Women has zero tolerance towards exploitation of women and girls, human trafficking, forced prostitution or any other form of abuse,” Priyadarshini said. “Our objective is not only to ensure legal action against those involved but also to identify women and girls who may be trapped in such circumstances and provide them necessary protection, assistance and legal support.”

She said counselling of the rescued women was continuing and further information would be shared with police and other competent agencies for action according to law.