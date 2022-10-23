Work on orbital rail project likely to start next month: Ggm MP Singh

Gurugram: The orbital rail project passing through Gurugram is likely to begin ground work by next month, union minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh said in a statement issued on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The project will boost connectivity as it will connect Palwal, Sohna, Manesar and Sonipat, and improve both commuting as well movement of logistics, the MP said in an official statement.

Singh said that land acquisition for the ₹6,000 crore project has been completed and all efforts are being made to start work on the project by early November.

Singh said that the 126-kilometre-long orbital rail corridor will have a double line and it will be designed to allow the movement of double-stack containers.

“The orbital rail project will bring economic growth in the region as it will give a major boost to the logistics industry in the area, which already has a major presence of warehouses. It will have 17 stations between Palwal and Sonipat and stations will also be set up near Sohna and Manesar,” the MP said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh said that the route will connect with the Indian Railways network at Garhi Harsaru and it will also have connectivity with the Delhi-Mumbai freight corridor. “The corridor will see trains running at a speed of 160 kilometres per hour (kmph) and will have 92 major bridges and 336 minor bridges”, he said.

The orbital rail project will also have a five-kilometre-long tunnel in the Aravallis and the work will be completed by 2025, the MP said.

“Both the orbital rail project and the rapid rail projects, once completed, will transform south Haryana as commuting will become much easier. The movement of goods will also be facilitated by these special corridors,” said Singh.

The MP added that the project is being carried out by the Haryana government and the Union railways ministry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}