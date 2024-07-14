Young professionals key to addressing governance challenges of future: Khattar

Manohar Lal Khattar, union minister for power, housing, and urban affairs, said on Sunday that young professionals would be key to addressing the governance challenges of the future. He made the remarks at the eighth anniversary of the Chief Minister’s Good Governance Associates (CMGGA) Programme in Haryana, held at Sushma Swaraj Bhavan in New Delhi. Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the event on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The event brought together former good governance associates, senior officials from Haryana, private sector partners, and 22 current associates who have been working in the state for the past 15 months. The programme started in 2016, and is the longest-running district fellowship programme across the country aimed at improving governance and public service delivery in Haryana.

“We are proud of the CMGGA programme, which has become an integral part of our governance framework. The programme is merit-based and provides young professionals with valuable social exposure and a platform for their future careers,” he said.

Dr Amit Kumar Agrawal, additional principal secretary to the chief minister and project director of CMGGA, said, “Over the past eight years, CMGGA associates have worked closely with district administrations and various state departments, and opened more than 660 Antyodaya Saral centres.”

The event concluded with the release of a film and coffee table book documenting eight years of CMGGA’s work.