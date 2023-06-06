Gurugram: A YouTuber was booked for allegedly spreading religious animosity by peddling fake news on social media platforms, including Twitter, Gurugram police said on Monday.

YouTuber booked for spreading ‘religious animosity’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Investigators said the suspect had allegedly posted a news item on social media websites stating that police forced a team of artistes and singers to stop reciting the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ outside a shop at Sector 22 in Palam Vihar on Sunday.

Investigators said the suspect not only spread fake news but also posted misleading contents in an attempt to create religious disharmony among people.

Police said the group of artistes had organised an impromptu private programme outside a shop in Sector 22 on Sunday whose videos were edited and misused to spread misinformation among social media users.

Investigators said that as soon as the matter came to light, an FIR was registered against the suspect under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, language, etc.) and 505 (publishing or circulating rumours) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Palam Vihar police station on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police said, “We will track and arrest him at the earliest”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON