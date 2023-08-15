Gurugram celebrates Independence Day with patriotic fervour

Independence Day was celebrated with zeal in the city, with many condominium residents hoisting the tricolour and organising events to commemorate the occasion. State minister Kamlesh Dhanda at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 38 in Gurugram on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

State minister Kamlesh Dhanda unfurled the Tricolour and delivered a message of peace and prosperity to the people during the main ceremony organised by the government at Tau Devi Lal stadium.

In her speech, Dhanda said that Gurugram had become a major centre of economic and industrial activity in the world and a symbol of Haryana’s progress.

She noted that several development projects have been carried out and approved by this government to improve the city’s infrastructure, particularly the recent approval of a 28.5 km new Metro track connecting the Old City to the Millennium City Centre.

“The Dwarka Expressway, which is being built at a cost of ₹9,000 crore for better connectivity between Gurugram, the major IT, automobile, and service sector centre, and the national capital Delhi, has also reached the final stage,” she said.

Apart from the main Independence Day event at the Tau Devi Lal stadium, many condominiums in both old Gurugram and developing sectors hoisted the national flag.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,100 DLF 5 and Garden City residents participated in the 77th Independence Day “Freedom Run.” The event included a 5 km and an 8 km run in which residents participated in large numbers.

In Palam Vihar, residents raised the national flag amid slogans and patriotic songs.

Ravinder Yadav, a former councillor of the area, said residents paid tributes to freedom fighters, as well as those who have laid down their lives in defence of the nation.

The Gurgaon Industrial Association also raised the Tricolour at its premises, Gurgaon Industrial Association House.

JN Mangla, president of Gurgaon Industrial Association, said, “We must take inspiration from the freedom fighters and work to make the country stronger and more economically powerful.”

At Signature Roselia apartments in Sector 95A, residents organised a colourful celebration that included patriotic songs, dances by children, and an art competition.

At Iris Broadway in Sector 85 and Sector 86, various activities were planned for the last three days, including a live music performance comprising patriotic songs.

According to an official order issued on Tuesday evening, all schools in Haryana will remain closed on Wednesday.

“On account of Independence Day celebrations on 15.08.2023, all government and private schools in the state shall remain closed on 16.08.2023,” the order said.