Gurugram resident loses ₹65,000 from savings account

Gurugram An unidentified person was booked by the cybercrime police on Friday night for allegedly duping a city-based executive of a private company of ₹65,000. The case was registered after the cybercrime cell submitted its investigation report against the suspect.

According to the police, 32-year-old Ashish Nautiyal, a resident of Chakkarpur, filed a complaint on April 5 this year with the cybercrime police station, after he received a text message from his bank, informing him about an amount being debited from his saving account on the previous day.

Nautiyal said the savings account is handled by either him or his father. “I received a message from the bank on April 5 morning and was shocked, since neither my wife nor I had initiated the transaction. The account balance before the transaction was made was ₹75,000. The suspect had left only ₹10,000 in the account,” he said.

The victim said he was shocked to receive the transaction message on his registered mobile number. He did not receive any prior intimation before the amount was transferred, said the police.

Nautiyal said he rushed to the bank and learned that an unidentified person had transferred the amount from his account to another one.

Karan Goel, the assistant commissioner of police (DLF), said that the victim first approached the bank and then informed the police about the incident. “We are conducting an investigation and have noted the transaction details from the bank. We are trying to trace the IP address of the suspect to identify him,” he said.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 20:16 IST