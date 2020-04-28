Gzb to send details of ‘late’ govt officials to their offices in Delhi

cities

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 22:55 IST

In order to curb the traffic flow at Ghaziabad-Delhi border areas, the Ghaziabad administration on Tuesday said the details of those claiming to be Delhi government or Central government employees, arriving at the borders after 9am, will be collected and sent to their respective departments.

On April 20, district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey had prohibited travel between Ghaziabad and Delhi, except for those involved in essential services or having valid passes. He later revised the directions and issued an advisory to such commuters to leave Ghaziabad borders by 9am and return after 6pm daily.

“As per the decision taken on Tuesday, the details as well as the vehicle numbers of all such commuters who arrive at borders after 9pm will be noted down and an officer will send these details to their respective departments. This will help their departments realise that their employees are coming late to office and not adhering to duty timings,” a spokesperson of the district magistrate said.

“There were frequent verbal altercations between commuters and the police. We will allow such commuters to proceed to Delhi after 9pm, but their details will be communicated to their respective departments,” the spokesperson said.

The administration claimed that a number of Covid-19 cases in Ghaziabad had connections to Delhi. Two more cases were reported from Ghaziabad on Tuesday which took the tally of Covid-19 positive cases to 60.

“Press briefing regarding coronavirus cases is done at the state level every day. All CMOs are requested to inform the media through respective DMs only,” the CMO texted when his comment was sought.

District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey did not respond to repeated calls on Tuesday.

The officials from the health department and the district administration however said that one of the two cases was of a bank employee in Loni and he is stated to be resident of a high-rise near Mohan Nagar.

“The sample of the bank employee was taken on April 26 and he was tested positive on Tuesday. Seventeen other employees of the branch were also sent to facility quarantine as a precautionary measure. His other contacts are being traced besides his family members,” a district administration officer from Loni said.

A health department official said the second case was related to a pathologist who is resident of Vaishali and has a job in Delhi.

“He visited a private hospital in Kavi Nagar and the staff members of that hospital were also sent to quarantine in two hotels. Another man, a resident of Meerut, also tested positive. He is a contact of a Covid-19 positive man and was sent to Meerut. The count of this man is not added to the tally of Ghaziabad,” the official said.