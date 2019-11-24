Haryana: Jat leader Malik warns of stir in December if demands not met

cities

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 23:15 IST

Reiterating his demands of releasing Jat youths languishing in jails after the 2016 stir and reservation to his community under the other backward class (OBC) category in government jobs and educational institutions, national president of the All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) Yashpal Malik on Sunday urged the BJP-JJP government in state to fulfil them by December.

Addressing a rally at Jassia village here on the occasion of 139th birth anniversary of Sir Chhotu Ram , a peasant leader, Malik said they would wait till December for the government to do what it had promised, otherwise they would again launch an agitation.

“The BJP-JJP coalition government should bring Jat reservation bill again in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha and accord reservation to Jats and five other communities,” he demanded.

“The government had agreed to withdraw all cases, whether in the ambit of the state or the Centre, but it failed to fulfil its promise. The government had also assured us that it will convince Captain Abhimanyu to withdraw cases related to arson at his residence, but it betrayed us on this that front too,” Malik said.

Malik said all political parties and independent MLAs supporting the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana would raise the demands of Jat community in the same way Jat leaders INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala and Congress’ Beri legislator Raghuvir Kadian did in the Vidhan Sabha.

“Jat community is fighting for its legitimate rights and we have always worked to strengthen the harmony in the society. We will be opening a centre for competitive exams in Rohtak and a sports academy at Jassia village by 2020,” he added.

Former Uchana Kalan legislator and BJP leader Prem Lata said the government must release youths languishing in the jails since 2016 Jat stir.

“Those youths are innocent and it’s the duty of government to release them and offer them government job,” said Prem Lata, wife of former union minister Birender Singh.