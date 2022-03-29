Have asked Delhi govt to allot 35k JNNURM flats: Puri

Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday informed the Rajya Sabha that the Centre has repeatedly asked the Delhi government to allot 35,000 flats, which were constructed under JNNURM (Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission), under the Centre’s Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC) scheme.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minister was replying to a question raised by Samajwadi Party MP Vishambhar Prasad Nishad regarding the building collapse in outer Delhi’s Bawana last month, in which four people died, and whether the government had any policy to compensate victims.

Replying during Question Hour, Puri said, “We have, on many occasions, requested the state government that these apartments or flats constructed between 2007 and 2010 under the Rajiv Ratan Awas Yojana (which is part of JNNURM) be made available to the central government for the new scheme that we have, namely, the Affordable Rental Housing Complexes.”

On February 11, four people were killed and at least two women injured after a four-storeyed building in the housing complex collapsed. HT on Monday reported that the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation is planning to get the structural stability test done of all buildings in the housing complex, as the inquiry report found that the structures were damaged.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi government spokespersons did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment on the matter.

ON THIS PAGE

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON