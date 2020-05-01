e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 01, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Hazur Sahib, Langar Sahib gurdwaras in Nanded shut

Hazur Sahib, Langar Sahib gurdwaras in Nanded shut

Move comes after pilgrims from Punjab tested positive for coronavirus

cities Updated: May 01, 2020 22:18 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustantimes
         

The holy Takht Hazur Sahib Sachkhand Gurdwara and Gurdwara Langar Sahib in Nanded in Maharashtra were sealed on Friday after a batch of pilgrims who left from here to Punjab were found infected with the coronavirus during tests conducted in the northern state, officials said.

The number of Covid-19 patients in this batch that left from Nanded to Punjab stands at 148 as on Friday, an official said.

“The gurdwara and langar (community kitchen) have been closed from Friday,” he said.

Superintendent Gurvinder Singh Wadhwa said: “District and civic officials reached the gurdwara on Friday morning and directed that it be closed and the langar service be stopped.” Wadhwa added that the batch of pilgrims who left from here to Punjab had been tested at the local government hospital for the virus and none showed any symptoms.

The pilgrims had made halts at Indore, one of the country’s worst coronavirus-affected cities, Bhilwara and Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, and Bathinda in Punjab en route, gurdwara functionaries said.

Baba Balwinder Singh of Langar Sahib said there are some 175 people from different states in the complex at the moment and no one is allowed to go out or come in due to the outbreak.

top news
‘Give Delhi a break’: Govt may ask Centre to tweak red zone rule for capital
‘Give Delhi a break’: Govt may ask Centre to tweak red zone rule for capital
India extends Covid-19 lockdown with less restrictions: Explained in 9 FAQS
India extends Covid-19 lockdown with less restrictions: Explained in 9 FAQS
National lockdown extended by 2 weeks but restrictions eased. What it means
National lockdown extended by 2 weeks but restrictions eased. What it means
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
First time since nationwide lockdown, Kerala sees no new Covid-19 case
First time since nationwide lockdown, Kerala sees no new Covid-19 case
Meghan Markle loses first round in newspaper lawsuit
Meghan Markle loses first round in newspaper lawsuit
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
What lockdown extension means for the economy: Abheek Barua explains
What lockdown extension means for the economy: Abheek Barua explains
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities