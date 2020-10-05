Heavy vehicles claim lives of bus passenger, cyclist in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 22:33 IST

Two men were mowed down by a bus and a truck in separate accidents in the city on Sunday.

In the first case, a 35-year-old man was killed after a bus that he had just deboarded ran over him on RK Road.

The deceased was identified as Mukesh Paswan, a native of Purnia, Bihar.

His father, Mithu Kumar Paswan, told the police that his son and other migrant workers had hired a bus through Sameer Travels of Bihar to reach Jalandhar.

However, on reaching Ludhiana, the bus driver refused to take them to Jalandhar and dropped them off on RK Road. When the passengers objected to this, he started to accelerate the bus.

However, Mukesh tried to board the bus again from the front door. Noticing him, the bus driver swerved the vehicle suddenly, causing Mukesh to fall on the road. Before he could react, the bus ran over him, killing him on the spot. The unidentified bus driver managed to flee with the vehicle.

ASI Dhanwant Singh, who is investigating the case, said the driver had been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. A manhunt has been launched to arrest him.

In another incident, a cyclist was run over by a truck near Oswal Chowk on Sunday.

The deceased, Baijnath, 50, was a resident of Gian Chand Nagar.

The truck driver, Suresh Kumar of Lopon, Moga, was nabbed by onlookers and handed over to the police.

He was booked following a statement by Baijnath’s son Santosh Kumar, who stated that his father was returning home from work on Sunday night. When he reached near Oswal Chowk, the truck hit his cycle and crushed him to death as he fell on the road. A case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC was registered.