Helpline for Navi Mumbai home quarantined

Helpline for Navi Mumbai home quarantinedcities Updated: Apr 09, 2020 21:23 IST
Those who are home quarantined in Navi Mumbai can seek help for any mental health problem by calling 022-35155012. The helpline has eight psychologists. “The panel of psychologists will help callers deal with anxiety or any other issues that they find difficult to cope up with,” said the public relations officer of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.
