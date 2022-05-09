Her house razed during anti-encroachment drive, Chennai woman cooks on road

A woman started to cook on the streets after her house was demolished during the anti-encroachment drive in Chennai, ANI reported. The images shared by the agency show sitting on the floor and cooking food amid the ruins after the demolition drive.

“We have documents of our house. It was demolished without any information. I started cooking here on streets as I have nowhere to go,” she said.

“Officials say they will give houses through a housing scheme for only those having three members in their family, they have made us all homeless. I have my sick mother and my kids. I will not go from here,” Priya added. Besides Chennai, anti-encroachment drives are underway across parts of the country. In the national capital, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation carried out an anti-encroachment drive in South Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, which witnessed a long protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in 2019. The Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea against the demolition drive, asking the CPI(M) and other petitioners to move the high court.

