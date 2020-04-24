High Court tells Delhi govt to set up helpline for pregnant women

cities

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 23:48 IST

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court has directed the state government to set up a helpline for pregnant women who may be facing difficulties during the nationwide lockdown, imposed to curb the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. The Delhi government’s counsel had submitted that they were starting a helpline for senior citizens and will now ensure that it caters to pregnant women as well.

The court passed the directions on April 22 while hearing a petition filed by a Delhi-based NGO through advocate Vrinda Grover on issues pregnant women across the city are facing. The NGO in its plea also highlighted the case of a 25-year-old woman, Malti, from Nizamuddin, who was supposedly denied admission to a hospital as she was a resident of a containment zone. The plea said that the woman had developed labour pains on April 25 after which she visited the Safdarjung Hospital, but was denied admission. The woman then visited another hospital, which also turned her down. She was finally admitted to AIIMS on April 16 where she gave birth to her child, the plea added.

Citing the woman’s case among other such cases, the plea contended that ASHA workers should ensure that the delivery takes place smoothly. The plea had also sought that a nodal officer is appointed in every Covid-19 hotspot, whose a contact number of the helpline is made public and a dedicated helpline is set up for pregnant women seeking essential health services, which includes arranging transportation to and from hospitals and securing movement passes.

Appearing for the Delhi government, its counsel Anupam Shrivastava told the court that they do not have any problem in setting up the helpline. He also submitted that one ASHA worker is assigned for every pregnant woman across the city. Following this, the bench comprising judge Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad directed the Delhi government to ensure that the helpline number, which is proposed to be set up within two days for assisting senior citizens in Delhi, shall also be made available for pregnant women.

“The helpline number shall be publicised adequately in newspapers and social media as also through the Delhi Police, wherever possible. The UOI (Union of India) and GNCTD shall work in tandem to make sure that no barriers are faced by pregnant ladies and their family members residing in hotspots during the lockdown,” the bench said while disposing of the matter.

Ever since the nation-wide lockdown began on March 25, pregnant women in different parts of the city have faced problems in reaching hospitals. At least 300 women have called the police control room so far, after which they were rushed to the hospital in police control room vans.

