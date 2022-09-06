Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Himachal govt approves 6-month child adoption leave for women employees

Published on Sep 06, 2022 04:52 PM IST

The public relations department said in a note the state Cabinet approved the policy at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur.(HT Photo)
PTI |

The Himachal Pradesh government has approved six-month child adoption leave for its regular women employees, officials said Monday.

During the meeting, the Cabinet approved a slew of other projects, including the Mukhya Mantri Shodh Protsahan Yojna, under which a monthly fellowship of 3,000 would be awarded to research scholars for a three-year period.

The initiative has been taken to motivate the youth to conduct quality research in different fields.

A new police post on the premises of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) under Sadar Police Station in Bilaspur district was also approved. This will lead to the creation of six posts in different categories.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to set up Transport Nagar in Solan to check problems caused by haphazard parking and encroachment by automobile repair shops within the municipal area.

