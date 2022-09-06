Home / Cities / Others / Russia-born man marries Ukraine woman in Himachal Pradesh, says ‘make love,…'

Russia-born man marries Ukraine woman in Himachal Pradesh, says ‘make love,…'

others
Updated on Sep 06, 2022 08:59 AM IST

Speaking on the couple's marriage, Dharamshala sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Shilp Bekta said, “We register around 40% of marriages of foreigners in Dharamshala under Special Marriage Act.”

The newly married couple with their marriage certificate in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.&nbsp;(@ANI/ Twitter )
The newly married couple with their marriage certificate in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. (@ANI/ Twitter )
ByYagya Sharma | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

A Russia-born man and a Ukrainian woman tied the knot in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala and urged the two countries to "make love, not war".

Also Read| HP cabinet approves CM fellowship scheme

Sergey Novikov, the groom said that he comes from Israel and his wife belongs to Ukraine. The couple visited India last year and decided to get married here by Hindu tradition. He said Russia and Ukraine were like brothers once and emphasised the need to spread love and end the war. “It's not about people, but the governments who are fighting," he said.

The Ukrainian bride Alona Burmaka expressed her love for India and its culture which she described as “deep, nice, and lovely.” She narrated the duo's love story that she met her now husband in Israel and have been together for almost six years. She reiterated that during their visit to India, they decided to get married and “connect souls".

Also Read| All sitting Himachal Congress MLAs likely to get tickets

Speaking on the couple's marriage, Dharamshala sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Shilp Bekta said, “We register around 40% of marriages of foreigners in Dharamshala under Special Marriage Act.” She mentioned that under section 11 of the special marriage act, the said marriage was registered. She described that the bride is a Ukrainian citizen, while the groom is a Russian-born Israeli citizen.

In February this year, Russia invaded Ukraine, escalating the war between the two nations since 2014. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" to “demilitarise” Ukraine, resulting in months-long conflict posing global ramifications.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis himachal pradesh dharamshala + 1 more
russia ukraine crisis himachal pradesh dharamshala
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation has been denied permission for tree felling until a status report on compensatory plantation is submitted. (AFP)

    BMRCL denied permission for tree-felling till compensatory plantation report

    The Karnataka High Court has refused any new tree-felling or translocation permission for Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited till a status report on the condition of alternative plants, trees the agency is supposed to have planted earlier is filed. A quarterly report on the condition of compensatory plantation and dislocation of trees had to be filed before the HC on Monday as per the court's August 24 order.

  • The shop is one of the area’s landmarks to stay open for long hours continuously, serving daily from 5 in the morning to about 11 at night.

    Delhiwale: The milkman of old Delhi

    The low flame under the giant cauldron burns nonstop from morning to night. The sweetened milk in it is deliciously dense, and is looking slightly caramelised. You immediately want to guzzle it down in a big traditional peetal glass. Rajiv Sharma keeps the vessel replenished with frequent additions of milk and sugar.

  • Delhi high court listed the matter for further hearing on November 14.

    Barricades won’t be left unmanned: Delhi Police to HC

    The Delhi Police, through standing counsel (civil) Santosh Kumar Tripathi, submitted that the area traffic inspector will brief his staff that all unmanned or unattended obstructive barricades in their respective duty need to be immediately removed from roads/footpaths.

  • The waste to energy plant has courted controversy ever since it became operational in 2012. (HT file photo)

    Delhi: Central green panel rejects move to expand waste plant

    The proposal does not provide any information on the change in environmental scenario or on the baseline pollution load due to the plant’s capacity enhancement, according to the minutes of a meeting of the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) held on August 24. EAC comes under the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC).

  • Assistant sub-inspector Naresh, station in-charge of Regiment Bazaar police post, said that the truck was used by the Army Public School for transportation purposes and was empty at the time of the accident in which a Class 12 student was killed in Ambala. (HT Photo/ Representational image)

    Class 12 student dies in Ambala after ‘army truck’ rams into his bike

    A 17-year-old biker died, while his friend who was riding pillion was injured, after an army truck allegedly hit their two-wheeler from the rear on Durand Road in Ambala Cantonment on Monday morning. Police said that they were both Class 12 students at Kendriya Vidyalaya Number 2 near the Air Force Station. Some army trucks are usually modified like buses with added seats and other arrangements to ferry school students.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out