Russia-born man marries Ukraine woman in Himachal Pradesh, says ‘make love,…'
Speaking on the couple's marriage, Dharamshala sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Shilp Bekta said, “We register around 40% of marriages of foreigners in Dharamshala under Special Marriage Act.”
A Russia-born man and a Ukrainian woman tied the knot in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala and urged the two countries to "make love, not war".
Sergey Novikov, the groom said that he comes from Israel and his wife belongs to Ukraine. The couple visited India last year and decided to get married here by Hindu tradition. He said Russia and Ukraine were like brothers once and emphasised the need to spread love and end the war. “It's not about people, but the governments who are fighting," he said.
The Ukrainian bride Alona Burmaka expressed her love for India and its culture which she described as “deep, nice, and lovely.” She narrated the duo's love story that she met her now husband in Israel and have been together for almost six years. She reiterated that during their visit to India, they decided to get married and “connect souls".
Speaking on the couple's marriage, Dharamshala sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Shilp Bekta said, “We register around 40% of marriages of foreigners in Dharamshala under Special Marriage Act.” She mentioned that under section 11 of the special marriage act, the said marriage was registered. She described that the bride is a Ukrainian citizen, while the groom is a Russian-born Israeli citizen.
In February this year, Russia invaded Ukraine, escalating the war between the two nations since 2014. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" to “demilitarise” Ukraine, resulting in months-long conflict posing global ramifications.
(With ANI inputs)
