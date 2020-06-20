Himachal Pradesh CM takes stock of situation along China border, villages not to be vacated for now

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 12:42 IST

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government does not plan to get the six villages within 10 km radius of the border with China evacuated for now but it has stepped up vigil in the area after the recent faceoff between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh that claimed the lives of 20 soldiers.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday reviewed the situation in the state’s regions along the China border in tribal Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur districts. Thakur, who also holds the state home portfolio, met Himachal director general of police Sanjay Kundu and the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) commandant besides central intelligence officials at Oakover, his official residence in Shimla, to take stock of operational preparedness.

Thakur had cancelled his visit to the frontier areas in the first week of June due to the standoff in Ladakh. He was to visit Sumdoh, a strategic post between Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur, that is a military base. Himachal Pradesh shares a 260-km border with China in Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts.

During the review meeting, it was decided that villages along the border will not be evacuated for now.

BORDER VILLAGERS WORRIED

Villagers have been worried due to escalating tensions between the two countries. Namgia, Pooh, Tashigang, Sumdoh, Shalkar, and Dubling villages are located within 10km of the border.

Both India and China have deployed more units in the frontier areas after the face-off. China deployed more troops in Tunzuk and Shipki La, the main centre for the annual cross-border trade. The pass connects Kinnaur district with the Tibetan Autonomous Region.

The trade with China that begins in mid-June is held up this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the border tension in Ladakh and Sikkim.

KEEPING A WATCH

Meanwhile, DGP Kundu asked the superintendents of police in Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts to monitor the situation in the villages close to the border with China. The district police chiefs were directed to hold meetings with inhabitants of border districts. Police also directed its local units to guard against rumour mongering on social media, even though the region remained largely peaceful during the 1962 aggression.