Home / Cities / Himachal sent 6.82 lakh quintal veggies to neighbouring states during lockdown

Himachal sent 6.82 lakh quintal veggies to neighbouring states during lockdown

At least 35,164 quintal seeds of rice, maize, sorghum, millets and other such seeds were made available at subsidised rates through the agriculture distribution centres as

cities Updated: Jun 14, 2020 18:13 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
(Representative image)
         

The Himachal government sent nearly 6.82 lakh quintal peas, cauliflower and other off-season vegetables to neighbouring states during the lockdown period.

The state agriculture department played a vital role in maintaining communications with the neighbouring states, sending and marketing of vegetables due to which Himachal farmers were able to get a good cost for their produce.

At least 35,164 quintal seeds of rice, maize, sorghum, millets and other such seeds were made available at subsidised rates through the agriculture distribution centres as per the requirement of farmers. Besides this, 11,315 quintal vegetables seeds were also made available in different districts.

To facilitate the farmers, the state government provided them plant protection products and agricultural tools at subsidised rates for smooth conduct of farming. Apart from this, a dedicated room for farmers has been established by the agriculture department.

Around 60 market yards and 41 collection centres established by the state government in the state for import and export of agricultural products of farmers were regularly functional, so that farmers could sell their produce easily. There was no dearth of fruits and vegetables in the state, as the agriculture market yards and collection centres were regularly functional during the lockdown, saving the farmers from economic losses.

Agriculture director Dr R K Kaundal said the harvesting of wheat crop was almost over in lower parts of the state. The department also procured wheat seeds and around 14,030 quintals of wheat seeds were stored.

To ensure smooth transportation of farm produce during the pandemic, Kisan Rath mobile app was also launched. Information of five lakh trucks and 20 thousand tankers was made available on the app to facilitate farmers and traders.

