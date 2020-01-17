Hindon civil terminal: Pithoragarh flights cancelled on 37 days since launch

cities

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 20:29 IST

The Ghaziabad district magistrate, during a review of the flight operations from the civil terminal at Hindon, found that flights operated by private airline Air Heritage to Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand were cancelled on about 37 days since they were introduced last October. The administration has written to the airline to streamline its operations at the earliest.

The review meeting was taken by district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey with officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and also gave directions to district officials to upgrade other infrastructure facilities at the civil terminal in order to attract more passengers and airlines.

“The flights of Air Heritage were cancelled on 37 days during the period from October 14, 2019, to January 17, 2020. There had been a lot of cancellations owing to different reasons and we have written to the airline officials to streamline operations. Passengers have been complaining about the frequent flight cancellations,” Pandey said.

Rohit Mathur, the CEO of Air Heritage, did not respond to calls seeking his comment on the issue. The airline officials earlier had stated that flights had to be cancelled due to technical issues, scheduled maintenance of aircraft and weather conditions at high altitude.

Air Heritage was the first airline to start operations from Hindon to Pithoragarh. After that, Star Air, initiated the second route to Hubli with a 50-seater aircraft. The flights to Pithoragarh are scheduled to operate six days a week while the flights to Hubli are to take off three days a week.

“The flight operations to Hubli are streamlined and there was hardly any cancellations. Further, discussions were also held with other private airline officials and one of the airlines has shown an interest in a route to Lucknow. They said that once they procure an additional aircraft, they will go ahead with the proposal. In the meantime, we have asked officials to upgrade other infrastructure requirements,” he added.

The DM has also given directions to the UP roadways to find out the possibility of operating a public road transport system up to the civil terminal and has also written to the senior superintendent of police to identify bikers who are performing stunts on the 1.25km main road leading to the civil terminal.

“The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has also been asked to upgrade the network infrastructure as passengers and terminal officials face internet connectivity issues. Further, a subdivisional magistrate has also been tasked to find additional land on lease nearby the civil terminal where the airlines will be able to store their equipment,” he said.

“Some funds for fencing of the runway have also been approved and the fencing work may be given to the air force or the civil aviation department as the airfield used by the civil aircraft is under the jurisdiction of the Indian Air Force,” Pandey said.