e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

‘HINDU RASHTRA’ REMARK Akal Takht jathedar demands ban on RSS

cities Updated: Oct 16, 2019 00:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Tuesday demanded a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) while terming as ‘divisive’ the statement of its chief Mohan Bhagwat that India is a ‘Hindu Rashtra’.

Replying to a question, the jathedar said the RSS should be banned immediately for the benefit of the country. “I understand the RSS is trying to divide the nation. Some of their statements are not in the interest of the country.”

He said that activities aimed at dividing the country should not be allowed. “The statement on Hindu Rashtra is also a divisive activity. Such activities should be banned,” he added.

Last week, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal had also condemned Bhagwat’s statement.

“It is unfortunate that the RSS chief is deliberately imposing a Hindu nation agenda, which is in contempt of the Indian Constitution,” Longowal had said.

Damdami Taksal president Harnam Singh Dhuma also criticised the RSS chief’s statement. He said, “There must be something fishy behind the statement on Hindu Rashtra. He should never forget that India is not a Hindu Rashtra and all people living in India are not Hindu.”

QUOTE I understand the RSS is trying to divide the nation. Some of their statements are not in the interest of the country.
Giani Harpreet Singh, Akal Takht acting jathedar

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 00:56 IST

top news
IMF slashes India’s growth rate to 6.1% this year, still the world’s fastest
IMF slashes India’s growth rate to 6.1% this year, still the world’s fastest
‘What’s the hurry’: Court lets ED question, arrest Chidambaram at Tihar
‘What’s the hurry’: Court lets ED question, arrest Chidambaram at Tihar
Declare him Indian, says family of man pronounced foreigner who died in Assam
Declare him Indian, says family of man pronounced foreigner who died in Assam
‘Bangkok, Vietnam’: PM spotlights Rahul’s foreign tour in Haryana poll speech
‘Bangkok, Vietnam’: PM spotlights Rahul’s foreign tour in Haryana poll speech
Can Kohli’s India dominate like Waugh & Ponting’s Aus: Watson has his say
Can Kohli’s India dominate like Waugh & Ponting’s Aus: Watson has his say
The contrast in the BJP and Congress campaigns
The contrast in the BJP and Congress campaigns
Never felt India could beat Pak until...:Akhtar backs Ganguly as BCCI chief
Never felt India could beat Pak until...:Akhtar backs Ganguly as BCCI chief
‘Ganguly has good cricketing & administrative experience’: Sharad Pawar
‘Ganguly has good cricketing & administrative experience’: Sharad Pawar
trending topics
Sunny LeoneSourav GangulyGoogle Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL LaunchDelhi Air Quality IndexAarey ColonyPMC BankMohena SinghAPJ Abdul Kalam Birth AnniversaryKarwa Chauth Mehendi Designs
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities