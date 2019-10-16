‘HINDU RASHTRA’ REMARK Akal Takht jathedar demands ban on RSS

cities

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Tuesday demanded a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) while terming as ‘divisive’ the statement of its chief Mohan Bhagwat that India is a ‘Hindu Rashtra’.

Replying to a question, the jathedar said the RSS should be banned immediately for the benefit of the country. “I understand the RSS is trying to divide the nation. Some of their statements are not in the interest of the country.”

He said that activities aimed at dividing the country should not be allowed. “The statement on Hindu Rashtra is also a divisive activity. Such activities should be banned,” he added.

Last week, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal had also condemned Bhagwat’s statement.

“It is unfortunate that the RSS chief is deliberately imposing a Hindu nation agenda, which is in contempt of the Indian Constitution,” Longowal had said.

Damdami Taksal president Harnam Singh Dhuma also criticised the RSS chief’s statement. He said, “There must be something fishy behind the statement on Hindu Rashtra. He should never forget that India is not a Hindu Rashtra and all people living in India are not Hindu.”

