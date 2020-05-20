e-paper
Hisar: One arrested in RPF SI murder case

RPF police post in-charge Manish Sharma was shot dead on Monday night, when he, along with his team, had gone to investigate a scuffle that took place near the tracks

cities Updated: May 20, 2020 00:08 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The government railway police have arrested a youth in connection with the murder of an RPF sub-inspector in Uklana town.

RPF police post in-charge Manish Sharma was shot dead on Monday night, when he, along with his team, had gone to investigate a scuffle that took place near the tracks.

The police have arrested Sandeep, a historysheeter accused in 14 criminal cases, who was out on bail.

Police spokesperson said five persons — Sandeep, Pawan, Sheila, Fauji and their one unidentified accomplice — were booked for the murder of sub-inspector Manish Sharma. GRP SHO Pradeep said Sandeep has been arrested, but the other accused were still at large.

